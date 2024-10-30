Smurfit Westrock Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Surge Y/Y

Smurfit Westrock Plc SW has reported adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share in third-quarter 2024, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 71 cents. The company had posted earnings of 81 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Smurfit Westrock was formed by the merger of two major paper and packaging industry players, Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, on July 5, 2024. Results for Smurfit Westrock are being reported from the third quarter of 2024 as a unified company. The results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, represent the historical performance of Smurfit Kappa Group plc, designated as the accounting acquirer following its merger with WestRock.



Smurfit Westrock reported a net loss of $150 million (or 30 cents per share) against net income of $229 million (or 89 cents per share) in the year-ago quarter.



This mainly resulted from increases in cost of goods sold, and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses. While COGS included expenses of $227 million for the amortization of the fair value step up on inventory recognized on WestRock’s inventory acquired, SG&A expenses increased due to additional expenditure related to the acquisition of WestRock. SW also recorded transaction and integration-related expenses of $250 million associated with the combination.

Smurfit Westrock’s Q3 Sales Surge Y/Y

The company’s net sales surged 163.2% year over year to $7.67 billion, aided by the positive impacts of acquisitions and growth in corrugated volumes. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.03 billion. The gains were offset by a lower selling price/mix.



The reported cost of sales increased to $6.32 billion from $2.17 billion the year-ago period. The gross profit rose 81.9% year over year to $1.35 billion. The adjusted EBITDA was $1.26 billion, up 141% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.5%, lower than 18% in the year-ago quarter.

SW’s Q3 Segmental Performances

The company operates under three reportable segments.



Europe, MEA and APAC: This segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sales for the Europe, MEA and APAC segment were $2.65 billion, up 21% year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was flat year over year at $411 million.



North America: This segment includes operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Sales for the North America segment were $4.64 billion compared with year-ago’s $0.40 billion. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA surged to $780 million from year-ago quarter’s $66 million.



LATAM: This segment includes operations in Central America and Caribbean, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Sales for this segment were $506 million, up 48.4% year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA grew 56.8% year over year at $116 million.

Smurfit Westrock’s Cash Position & Balance Sheet Updates

SW had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $0.95 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $1 billion as of the end of 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $320 million compared with $378 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $118 million compared with $214 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company had previously announced a quarterly dividend of 30.25 cents per share.

SW’s Price Performance

Shares of Smurfit WestRock have gained 0.4% in the past three months compared with the industry's 16.7% growth.



Smurfit Westrock’s Zacks Rank

