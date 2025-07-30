Smurfit Westrock Q2 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates, Sales Surge Y/Y

Smurfit Westrock Plc SW reported earnings of 45 cents per share in second-quarter 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by a 21% margin. The company posted earnings of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Smurfit Westrock was formed by the merger of two major paper and packaging industry players, Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, on July 5, 2024. Results for Smurfit Westrock are being reported from the third quarter of 2024 as a unified company. In the second-quarter 2025 earnings release, the figures for the second quarter of 2024 represent the historical financial results of Smurfit Kappa Group plc, which is being treated as the accounting acquirer in the combination.



Smurfit Westrock’s net sales in the second quarter of 2025 were $7.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.92 billion. The year-ago quarter’s sales were $2.97 billion.

SW Reports Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.21B

The reported cost of sales was $6.43 billion in the second quarter of 2025. In the year-ago quarter, the cost of sales was $2.28 billion. The gross profit surged 118.6% year over year to $1.52 billion. The gross margin was 19.1% compared with 23.3% in the year-ago quarter.



The adjusted EBITDA was $1.21 billion compared with $0.48 billion in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.3% compared with 16.2% in the year-ago quarter.

SW’s Segment Performances in Q2

The company operates under three reportable segments.

Europe, MEA & APAC: This segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sales for the Europe, MEA and APAC segment were $2.78 billion, up 25.6% year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was up 2.8% year over year to $372 million.



North America: This segment includes operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Sales for the North America segment were $4.76 billion, a significant increase from the year-ago period’s $0.44 billion. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA surged to $752 million from the year-ago quarter’s $61 million.



LATAM: This segment includes operations in Central America and the Caribbean, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Sales for this segment were $518 million, up 52.4% year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA soared 41.4% year over year to $123 million.

Smurfit Westrock’s Cash Position & Balance Sheet Updates

SW had cash and cash equivalents of $778 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 compared with $855 million as of the end of 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $829 million compared with $340 million in the year-ago quarter. The company announced a quarterly dividend of 43.08 cents per share. It will be paid out on Sept. 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

SW’s Q3 & FY25 Outlook

Smurfit Westrock expects the third-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be $1.3 billion.

For 2025, adjusted EBITDA is projected between $5 billion and $5.2 billion. The company had reported 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 billion.

Smurfit Westrock Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 6.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 29.4% growth.



SW Stock’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

