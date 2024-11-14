Smurfit Westrock price target raised to $64, named ‘Top Pick’ at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Morgan raised the firm’s price target on Smurfit Westrock (SW) to $64 from $60 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares, which the analyst now identifies as a “Top Pick” in the space. The firm expects the North America box market to outperform Europe in 2025 and beyond due to better fundamentals in terms of both supply and demand and expects Smurfit Westrock to print 40% EBITDA growth between 2024 and 2027, the analyst tells investors.

