Smurfit Westrock PLC Reports Q3 2024 Earnings

Smurfit Westrock PLC ( (SW) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Smurfit Westrock PLC presented to its investors.

Smurfit Westrock PLC is a prominent global provider of paper-based packaging solutions, operating in the packaging industry with a vast workforce spread across 40 countries. The company specializes in delivering sustainable packaging solutions with a wide geographic reach and diverse product portfolio.

In its third quarter earnings report for 2024, Smurfit Westrock disclosed a net loss of $150 million, primarily attributed to transaction-related expenses following its recent merger. Despite this, the company achieved net sales of approximately $7.7 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of $1,265 million, reflecting a solid performance foundation.

Key financial highlights of the quarter include a significant increase in net sales by $4,756 million compared to the same quarter last year, driven largely by the acquisition of WestRock. However, increased costs associated with this acquisition resulted in a net loss. Adjusted EBITDA showed a notable growth, reaching $1,265 million from $525 million in the previous year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend, maintaining shareholder returns.

Geographically, Smurfit Westrock’s North America segment saw a substantial rise in Adjusted EBITDA, largely due to the acquisition, while the Europe, MEA, and APAC segments maintained stable performance. The LATAM segment also experienced growth, highlighting the company’s diversified geographic presence.

Looking forward, Smurfit Westrock remains optimistic about its prospects, focusing on asset optimization and operational improvements. The company anticipates achieving significant synergies and aims to establish itself as a leading sustainable packaging partner globally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.