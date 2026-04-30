Smurfit Westrock Plc Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 7:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Smurfit Westrock plc (SW)will host a conference call at 7:30 AM ET on April 30, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/overview/default.aspx?_gl=1*1eanxnf*_gcl_au*MjAwNTI4MTAyMS4xNzc3NTQ0NDIx*_ga*MTI4MzgwNDA4OS4xNzc3NTQ0NDIx*_ga_9S3PPMGY54*czE3Nzc1NDQ0MjAkbzEkZzAkdDE3Nzc1NDQ0MjAkajYwJGwwJGgw

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