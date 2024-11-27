News & Insights

Smurfit Westrock Completes First Green Bond Issuance

November 27, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Smurfit Westrock has successfully completed its first green bond issuance, raising $850 million and €1.2 billion through USD and EUR denominated offerings. The proceeds will be used for redeeming existing notes, general corporate purposes, and financing eligible green projects under their Green Finance Framework. This move highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and has attracted significant interest from investors, demonstrating strong market confidence.

