Smurfit Kappa To Buy Packaging Plant In Rio De Janeiro

(RTTNews) - Smurfit Kappa (SKG.L), a supplier of paper-based packaging, said that it agreed to buy PaperBox, a packaging plant located in Saquarema, 70 kms east of Rio de Janeiro. The company expects to complete the deal at the end of October.

The company noted that the acquisition represents a further expansion of its operational footprint in Brazil as it currently operates in three other states: Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul and Ceará.

Brazil is the largest corrugated cardboard market in Latin America, with 7.4 billion sq m produced annually, and the Southeast region, where PaperBox is located, equates to 46% of this volume.

