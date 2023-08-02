Smurfit Kappa says destocking ending after H1 profit hit

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Packaging giant Smurfit Kappa SKG.I said its first increase in shipments of its boxes in Europe in a year suggested inventory reductions by customers were coming to an end and that a rebound in demand for packaged goods would follow.

Europe's largest paper packaging producer reported a 5% fall in first half core profit to 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) as an increase in its EBITDA margin to 19.1% from 18.4% a year ago failed to offset a 6% year-on-year decline in volumes.

Smurfit benefited from a boom in demand for packaging goods and e-commerce during COVID-19 lockdowns, but volumes fell when economies reopened and consumers spent more on travel and other services, forcing goods producers to keep packaging stocks low.

"We feel very strongly that the trends that we've seen over the last nine months or so will be reversed as we go through the rest of the year," Chief Executive Tony Smurfit told CNBC in an interview.

Finance chief Ken Bowles told Reuters that destocking by customers flattened out in the second quarter and the increased daily rate of shipments led Smurfit to believe it was ending.

He added that inflation appeared to be tapering and that apart from labour, the Irish group did not expect further increases in costs.

After increasing the prices customers pay for its boxes by up to 40% over the last two years, prices in Europe fell 4% quarter-on-quarter and Bowles said index-linked contracts meant there would be a further drop in the second half.

However Smurfit's CEO reiterated that there will be scope to increase box prices again whe demand recovers.

He said the drop in volumes had become less severe as the second quarter progressed and expected July to be similar to the 3% year-on-year fall in June.

"It's not strong but it's better than it was... I'm not going to forecast August and September. It feels like it's going to be the same but we're not 100% sure. It could be better, it could be worse or could be the same frankly," he told analysts.

Smurfit shares were 0.9% lower at 35.4 euros at 0915 GMT.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sonali Paul and Barbara Lewis)

