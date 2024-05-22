Smurfit Kappa Ownership Shift Notified by Norges Bank

Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) has released an update.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Norges Bank crossing the 3% threshold, holding a combined total of 6.64% in voting rights through shares and financial instruments. The notification, dated May 21, 2024, indicated an acquisition or disposal of voting rights and financial instruments by Norges Bank, based in Oslo, Norway.

