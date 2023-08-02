Smurfit Kappa expects spending on goods to normalise after H1 profit hit

DUBLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Packaging giant Smurfit Kappa SKG.I expressed confidence on Wednesday that a swing away from spending on goods that led to a 5% dip in the first half earnings will reverse later this year after some positive signs in the second quarter.

Europe's largest paper packaging producer reported a fall in first half core profit to 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) as an increase in its EBITDA margin to 19.1% from 18.4% a year ago could not offset a 6% year-on-year decline in volumes.

However the Irish-based group still managed to gain market share across many of the 36 countries it operates and said "encouragingly" its shipments per day in Europe improved on the previous three quarters between April and June.

"We feel very strongly that the trends that we've seen over the last nine months or so will be reversed as we go through the rest of the year. Volumes were unsustainably high during the pandemic, are now very low and will reverse as we go forward," Chief Executive Tony Smurfit told CNBC in an interview.

Packaging volumes have fallen as consumers spend more on travel and other services than packaged goods, but he said that trend would ease.

"As we come out of the pandemic and travel-related expenditure has improved, that obviously has an impact on packaging, but we do believe that that's going to change over the coming months as things normalise."

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sonali Paul)

