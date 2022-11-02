Markets

Smurfit Kappa 9-month Profit Rises; Revenue Up 33%

November 02, 2022 — 03:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Smurfit Kappa Group plc (SKG.L) reported operating profit before exceptional items of 1.26 billion euros for the 9 months to 30 September 2022, an increase of 63% from last year. Pre-exceptional Basic EPS, in cent, was 333.4 compared to 188.4.

Profit before income tax was 1.14 billion euros, an increase of 77% from previous year. Basic EPS, in cent, was 333.4 compared to 177.8. EBITDA improved 43% to 1.77 billion euros. Revenue was 9.72 billion euros, an increase of 33% from previous year.

"Significant cost inflation is being recovered in corrugated box pricing as anticipated. Against strong comparisons, corrugated box volumes were flat for the first nine months," Tony Smurfit, Group CEO, said.

Looking forward, the company expects EBITDA of approximately 2.3 billion euros for the full year 2022.

