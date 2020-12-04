Smucker's (SJM) Natural Balance Business Sale to Aid Growth

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM is focused on undertaking prudent divestitures to direct investments toward areas of increased growth and profitability. Evidentially, the company announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to offload its Natural Balance premium pet food business to Nexus Capital Management LP.



The transaction, which is anticipated to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, is valued at around $50 million on a cash basis. Smucker’s divestiture includes pet food items sold under the Natural Balance brand as well as certain trademarks and licensing agreements. Also, the deal includes some employees who support the Natural Balance business.



Notably, the to-be-divested business generated net sales of nearly $220 million for the fiscal ended Apr 30, 2020, which was reported as a part of Smucker’s U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment. The company anticipates the divestiture to dilute its adjusted earnings per share by 5-10 cents on a full-year basis. This reflects the absence of profit related to the Natural Balance business, before taking into account any possible gains from the sale proceeds.





The envisioned divestiture will help Smucker to increase focus on the key brands in its pet food as well as pet snacks portfolio, which include Milk-Bone, Rachael Ray Nutrish and Meow Mix among others. These make a distinctive portfolio with abundant long-term growth potential and are in line with consumer needs.



Recently, Smucker concluded the divestiture of Crisco oils and shortening business to B&G Foods BGS for $550 million. This divestiture includes the oils and shortening products, which are sold under the Crisco brand mainly in the United States and Canada; several trademarks and licensing deals; nearly 160 workers supporting the business as well as manufacturing and warehouse facilities situated in Cincinnati, OH.



Well, the divestiture of Crisco Business goes in tandem with Smucker’s previously-announced intentions to exit the U.S. baking category and increase focus on key growth areas across the pet, snacking and coffee categories. Certainly, Smucker’s commitment toward optimizing portfolio bodes well.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11.8% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 3.6%.

