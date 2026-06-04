Smucker (SJM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Smucker (SJM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, indicating an increase of 14.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.27 billion, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Smucker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks' of $220.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' to reach $394.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' should come in at $344.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' reaching $848.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- Sweet Baked Snacks' to come in at $30.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' should arrive at $115.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $106.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' will reach $77.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $69.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee' will likely reach $211.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $211.20 million.

Smucker shares have witnessed a change of +4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.