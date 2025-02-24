Smucker (SJM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Smucker (SJM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.22 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Smucker metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' reaching $734.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' of $430.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' stands at $307.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee' to come in at $190.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' will reach $56.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' should come in at $106.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $109.50 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>>



Shares of Smucker have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.