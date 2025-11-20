Smucker (SJM) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Smucker (SJM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share, indicating a decline of 22.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.32 billion, representing an increase of 2.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Smucker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' should arrive at $805.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' should come in at $421.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' at $345.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks' reaching $246.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- Sweet Baked Snacks' will reach $34.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.60 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee' of $148.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $202.70 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' to reach $70.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' will reach $111.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $121.40 million.

Shares of Smucker have demonstrated returns of -0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.