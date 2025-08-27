Smucker (SJM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2025, Smucker (SJM) reported revenue of $2.11 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was -2.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads : $484.7 million versus $510.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

: $484.7 million versus $510.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee : $717.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $699.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

: $717.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $699.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%. Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods : $368 million compared to the $378.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.

: $368 million compared to the $378.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Net Sales- International and Away From Home : $290.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $280.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $290.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $280.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks : $253.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $261.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.1%.

: $253.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $261.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.1%. Segment Profit- Sweet Baked Snacks : $34.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.34 million.

: $34.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.34 million. Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee : $134.2 million compared to the $139.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $134.2 million compared to the $139.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. Corporate administrative expenses : $-79.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-82.81 million.

: $-79.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-82.81 million. Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads : $114.3 million compared to the $119.1 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $114.3 million compared to the $119.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Profit- International and Away From Home : $65.5 million compared to the $49.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $65.5 million compared to the $49.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $101.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $108.44 million.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Smucker have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

