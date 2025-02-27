News & Insights

Stocks
SJM

SMUCKER (JM Earnings Results: $SJM Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 27, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SMUCKER (JM ($SJM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.61 per share, beating estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $2,186,000,000, missing estimates of $2,250,532,651 by $-64,532,651.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SJM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SMUCKER (JM Insider Trading Activity

SMUCKER (JM insiders have traded $SJM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TUCKER H MARSHALL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 994 shares for an estimated $112,322

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SMUCKER (JM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of SMUCKER (JM stock to their portfolio, and 481 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,236,190 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246,249,242
  • ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 959,208 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,627,984
  • LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 904,278 shares (+3599.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,579,093
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 756,928 shares (+480.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,352,911
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 744,711 shares (+70.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,007,575
  • UBS GROUP AG added 652,357 shares (+240.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,837,552
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 582,700 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,166,924

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SMUCKER (JM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SJM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SJM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.