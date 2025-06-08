SMUCKER (JM Earnings Preview: Recent $SJM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SMUCKER (JM ($SJM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,206,705,206 and earnings of $2.27 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SJM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SMUCKER (JM Insider Trading Activity

SMUCKER (JM insiders have traded $SJM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TUCKER H MARSHALL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,022 shares for an estimated $682,296 .

. JILL R PENROSE (Chief People Officer) sold 5,117 shares for an estimated $594,902

JEANNETTE L KNUDSEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $298,485

TARANG AMIN purchased 875 shares for an estimated $100,511

SMUCKER (JM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of SMUCKER (JM stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SMUCKER (JM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SJM stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/20.

on 02/10 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/20. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

