SMUCKER (JM Earnings Preview: Recent $SJM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SMUCKER (JM ($SJM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,206,705,206 and earnings of $2.27 per share.
SMUCKER (JM Insider Trading Activity
SMUCKER (JM insiders have traded $SJM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TUCKER H MARSHALL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,022 shares for an estimated $682,296.
- JILL R PENROSE (Chief People Officer) sold 5,117 shares for an estimated $594,902
- JEANNETTE L KNUDSEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $298,485
- TARANG AMIN purchased 875 shares for an estimated $100,511
SMUCKER (JM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of SMUCKER (JM stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,548,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,364,042
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,312,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,398,323
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,235,308 shares (+68.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,272,820
- FMR LLC added 716,564 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,848,343
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 639,299 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,699,394
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 611,111 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,361,653
- MORGAN STANLEY added 604,934 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,630,234
SMUCKER (JM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SJM stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
