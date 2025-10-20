Smucker Bets on Consumer-Led Innovation to Drive Growth

The J.M. Smucker Company’s SJM strategy reflects a clear focus on innovation and portfolio discipline as key enablers of long-term growth. The company continues to strengthen its core brands, streamline its assortment and direct investments in products that go in tandem with evolving consumer needs.



Across categories, consumer-led innovation serves as a central growth driver. In pet food, the Milk-Bone brand is being refreshed through new offerings such as PB Bites and seasonal varieties, tactical pricing and promotional efforts. While pet owners have become more selective in their spending, these initiatives aim to sustain engagement and reinforce brand loyalty over time.



Within sweet baked snacks, The J.M. Smucker is advancing SKU rationalization within the Hostess portfolio, prioritizing high-return sub-brands and discontinuing lower-performing products. This sharper focus is intended to improve execution and profitability, with Donettes standing out as a strong contributor supported by continued strength in the breakfast occasion.



The company also emphasizes ongoing momentum within its frozen handheld and spreads portfolio, led by the Uncrustables platform. Broader distribution and expansion across convenience and away-from-home channels are helping strengthen its position as a key growth engine.



Overall, The J.M. Smucker’s approach highlights a disciplined balance between innovation and simplification. By channeling resources toward leading brands and launching products that reflect changing consumer routines, the company is reinforcing the foundation for sustained, innovation-driven growth beyond 2026.

Looking Ahead

The J.M. Smucker, which operates in the same space as General Mills GIS, The Kraft Heinz Company KHC and Mondelez International MDLZ, expects its fiscal 2026 net sales to grow between 3% and 5%, with comparable net sales projected to advance roughly 4.5% to 6.5%. In comparison, General Mills forecasts organic net sales for fiscal 2026 to range from a 1% decline to a 1% increase, while Kraft Heinz anticipates a 1.5% to 3.5% year-over-year decline in organic sales for full-year 2025. On the other hand, Mondelez projects organic revenue growth of about 5% in 2025.



General Mills’ portfolio spans cereals, snacks, baking products and its Blue Buffalo pet food brand, whereas Mondelez is known for its biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy lines, including Oreo and Cadbury. Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz is a global food and beverage leader with a lineup of condiments, sauces, cheese and packaged meals under flagship names such as Heinz and Kraft.

