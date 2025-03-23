$SMTI Earnings Preview: Recent $SMTI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SMTI ($SMTI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $26,316,000 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.
$SMTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SMTI stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 30,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,005,462
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 27,780 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $922,296
- FIFTH THIRD BANCORP added 27,037 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $897,628
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 21,400 shares (+152.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $710,480
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 13,152 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $397,716
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 12,332 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,422
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 9,633 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $291,301
