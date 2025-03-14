$SMTC stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMTC stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $133,681,328 of trading volume.

$SMTC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMTC:

$SMTC insiders have traded $SMTC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK LIN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 21,353 shares for an estimated $1,045,871 .

. IMRAN SHERAZI (SVP and GM) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,249 shares for an estimated $609,544 .

. ASAF SILBERSTEIN (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $403,752 .

. GREGORY MICHAEL FISCHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,888 shares for an estimated $119,088.

$SMTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $SMTC stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

