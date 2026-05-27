SMTC Q1 Earnings Call Flags Faster Data Center Growth

Semtech Corporation (SMTC used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto make a broader point than the headline numbers alone. Management argued that design wins, backlog and supply preparation are setting up a faster growth year, led by data center products and supported by renewed LoRa momentum.

The message that mattered most was forward-looking. Executives pointed to rising optical and copper deployments, a stronger second-quarter outlook and improving visibility into the back half of the year.

SMTC Leans Into AI Connectivity

President and CEO Hong Hou framed the quarter as an early sign that Semtech’s portfolio work and customer engagement are translating into larger opportunities across hyperscale networking.

He said record data center revenue of $71.6 million was driven by broad demand for 800-gig FiberEdge products, with linear pluggable optics gaining traction in both the United States and China. He also said the company won additional sockets, including some sole-source positions, as customers pushed ahead with major deployments.

Hou tied that momentum to what comes next. He said 1.6T shipments are starting in the second quarter and should build in the second half, supported by significant bookings and backlog.

Semtech Builds the Next Optical Layer

Hou spent much of the call connecting Semtech’s current optical strength to future architectures. He said major module makers have adopted Semtech parts for 1.6T transceivers using the latest DSPs, while hyperscalers are showing more conviction around LRO and LPO because of power savings.

He also pointed to the March HieFo acquisition as a strategic extension of that roadmap. Gain chips and related indium phosphide photonic products, he said, position Semtech more deeply in 1.6T and 3.2T modules as well as coherent and next-generation optical systems.

That framing suggested management is trying to move investor focus beyond a single product cycle. Hou described Semtech as building a broader platform across scale-up, scale-out and scale-across interconnects.

SMTC Keeps LoRa as a Second Engine

The industrial business did not carry the same headline effect as the data center, but management made clear that LoRa remains an important growth pillar. Industrial revenue rose to $153.9 million, while LoRa-enabled sales reached $44.5 million.

Hou said LoRa growth is broadening across smart utilities, smart buildings, smart cities and asset tracking. He also highlighted the fourth-generation LoRa platform, which lifts throughput to 2.6 megabits per second while preserving low-power and long-range advantages.

In the Q&A, Hou added more durability to that thesis. A Baird analyst asked about medium-term LoRa growth, and he said the company is seeing gateway expansion on top of growing end-node deployments, with added upside from security, smart-building and Amazon Sidewalk applications.

Semtech Spends for Programs, Not Overhead

Executive vice president and CFO Mark Lin used the call to show that stronger growth is not coming at the expense of margin discipline. First-quarter adjusted gross margin reached 53%, while adjusted operating margin rose to 20.4%.

Lin said the second-quarter outlook calls for more R&D spending, especially in data center and LoRa, but with SG&A falling as a percentage of revenue. He described that mix as deliberate, with incremental spending aimed at high-conviction programs rather than broader overhead expansion.

That operating profile also supported a better near-term financial setup. Semtech reported adjusted EPS of $0.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 by 12.5%, while revenue of $291 million topped the consensus estimate of $283.27 million by 2.7%.

Semtech Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Semtech Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote

SMTC Q&A Shows More Confidence

The clearest tone shift came during analyst questioning, where Hou sounded more emphatic about duration and visibility. An Oppenheimer analyst asked whether supply could limit upside, and Hou said the company had already spent roughly 18 months preparing capacity and is now working to double or triple current levels.

A Needham analyst pressed on whether data center growth could exceed management’s earlier floor. Hou said he did not want to cap the opportunity and pointed to visibility, backlog and bookings as support for faster second-half growth.

Questions from Susquehanna, Benchmark and Stifel also pulled out the same theme. Hou described demand as broad-based across 800-gig, 1.6T, LPO, LRO, CopperEdge and lasers, rather than concentrated in one module maker or one narrow product ramp.

Semtech Exits the Call on Expansion Plans

The company’s second-quarter guide reinforced the call’s main message. Semtech expects revenue of $328 million, plus or minus $5 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.61, plus or minus $0.02, with growth projected across all three segments.

Hou’s closing posture was centered on execution rather than celebration. He emphasized supporting customer ramps, intensifying R&D in coherent light, CPO, LoRa and sensors, and finishing the early steps of portfolio optimization, including the cellular module divestiture process.

Zacks Signals Point to a Mixed Setup

SMTC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which under the Zacks framework reflects favorable earnings estimate revision trends and generally supportive near-term performance prospects. That positive rank stands out more than the stock’s individual style profile. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores are mixed, with an F for Value, an A for Growth, an F for Momentum and a VGM Score of C. In practice, that points to stronger growth characteristics than value or momentum support. The Zacks Rank remains the primary signal, and it can change as analysts revise estimates after the quarter’s results.





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