SMTC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.08, changing hands as low as $26.66 per share. Semtech Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMTC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.82 per share, with $56.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.42.

