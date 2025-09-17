SMR's Robust Portfolio Fuel Revenue Growth: A Sign of More Upside?

NuScale Power SMR is seeing strong growth thanks to its solid portfolio of small modular reactor (SMR) technology. This has helped boost revenue and establish the company as a leader in the nuclear energy field. In the second quarter of 2025, NuScale Power recorded revenues of $8.1 billion, a remarkable 733% increase from $967 million in the prior-year quarter.



Further expanding its portfolio, in the second quarter of 2025, the company received its second U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) approval for its 77-megawatt design. This approval has improved its competitive position and increased customer interest in the SMR market.



NuScale Power’s applications, such as water desalination and hydrogen production, are also gaining traction, further expanding the market potential for its SMRs.



The company also made significant strides in the manufacturing and commercialization of its SMR technology, including progress with key partners such as Doosan Interability and ENTRA1 Energy, which further solidified its market position.



NuScale Power recently announced its support for ENTRA1 Energy’s historic agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority. This deal will deploy up to 6 gigawatts of its NRC-approved SMR technology, making it the largest SMR program in U.S. history. This initiative aims to deliver carbon-free, baseload electricity to meet the growing demand from key sectors, including AI, data centers and semiconductor manufacturing.

SMR Suffers From Stiff Competition

SMR faces stiff competition in the nuclear energy industry from companies such as Nano Nuclear Energy NNE and GE Vernova GEV.



GE Vernova benefits from strong momentum in the nuclear energy sector. It uses its expertise to produce small modular reactors.



Further expanding its portfolio, in August, GE Vernova announced that Vattenfall had chosen its Hitachi Nuclear Energy BWRX-300 SMR for potential deployment near the Ringhals plant in Sweden. This decision adds to the global momentum, with projects moving forward in Canada, the United States and Poland.



Nano Nuclear Energy is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for clean, reliable and zero-emission energy solutions, particularly in the advanced nuclear sector. With its innovative approach, Nano Nuclear Energy aims to strengthen its role in shaping the future of nuclear energy.

SMR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

SMR shares have surged 107.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 20.6%.

SMR stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 82.62X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 7X. SMR has a Value Score of F.

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 46 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. SMR reported earnings of 42 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

SMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



