SMR vs. BWXT: Which Small Modular Reactor Stock is a Buy Right Now?

NuScale Power SMR and BWX Technologies BWXT are both important companies in the nuclear energy industry. NuScale Power focuses on building small modular reactors for clean energy projects. BWX Technologies is engaged in supplying nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government, including for naval reactors, and is also working on its own small reactor technology for defense and commercial use.

According to a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global small modular reactor market was valued at $5.96 billion in 2025. This is expected reach $8.77 billion by 2034 from $6.13 billion in 2026, witnessing a CAGR of about 4.59%. Both NuScale Power and BWX Technologies are well-positioned to benefit from this growth because their technologies can help meet rising demand for safe, reliable and carbon-free nuclear energy.

From an investment point of view, one stock offers a more favorable outlook than the other right now. Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuation to determine which stock offers a more compelling investment case.

The Case for SMR Stock

NuScale Power is moving forward in the small modular reactor market. The company is still the only small modular reactor vendor with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) design approval, which gives it a clear advantage over other players. NuScale Power also received approval for its 77-MW uprate, which strengthens its product and is important for customers who need more reliable power.

A key development is the 6-GW plan announced by ENTRA1 and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). This is the largest small modular reactor program announced in the United States and represents 72 modules across up to six plants. NuScale Power stated that it already has 12 modules in production for the first project. TVA leadership has also publicly shown that they want new nuclear power.

However, the company faces several risks. NuScale Power’s revenues are still very small, with $8.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2025. The company also paid $128.5 million to ENTRA1 during the third quarter as part of its milestone agreement. The management stated that total payments across all six TVA projects could reach several billion dollars before NuScale Power receives any equipment orders.

Another key risk is that the TVA agreement is not a binding Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) yet, and delays in signing PPAs could push out orders and revenues. Additionally, Project timelines are long, with the first plant expected around 2030, which shows that meaningful revenues are still years away.

The Case for BWXT Stock

BWX Technologies is making steady progress across its government and commercial nuclear businesses. In the third quarter of 2025, BWXT expanded its backlog to $7.4 billion, representing an increase of 119% on a year-over-year basis, showing strong long-term demand for its nuclear products and services. Revenues in the third quarter grew 29% year over year to $866 million.

The company has added several new large national security programs. BWXT received a $1.5 billion contract to build a domestic uranium enrichment capability for defense use and a $1.6 billion contract to supply high-purity depleted uranium over 10 years. These new awards support steady, multi-year revenues and strengthen BWXT’s role in U.S. national security.

Revenues from Government Operations grew 10% during the third quarter, supported by higher work in naval propulsion, long-lead materials and special materials. BWXT is progressing well on Project Pele, its microreactor program, which remains on schedule for delivery in 2027. BWXT’s commercial business is also performing well. Commercial Operations revenues grew 122% during the third quarter, supported by the Kinectrics acquisition and strong demand for nuclear components and life-extension work in Canada.

BWXT works with several small modular reactor companies, such as GE Hitachi, TerraPower and Rolls-Royce. In the third quarter of 2025, BWXT signed a contract to design steam generators for the Rolls-Royce smart modular reactor and also signed an agreement for future manufacturing, which bodes well for the company's prospects in the upcoming quarters.

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for SMR & BWXT?

BWXT has a steady earnings growth outlook compared with NuScale Power.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NuScale Power’s 2026 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 62 cents per share. The current estimate has narrowed from a loss of 67 cents per share projected 60 days ago. The bottom-line estimates indicate a robust improvement from 2025's projected loss of $2.23 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.26 per share. The current estimate has been revised upward from the earlier estimate of $4.18, projected over the past 60 days. The bottom-line estimates indicate a robust improvement from 2025's projected earnings of $3.81 per share.



SMR vs. BWXT: Price Performance and Valuation

In the past six months, NuScale Power shares have plunged 59.1%, while BWX Technologies shares have surged 17.2%.

6-Month Price Return Performance



Currently, NuScale Power is trading at a forward sales multiple of 25.8X, higher than BWX Technologies’ forward sales multiple of 4.96X. BWX Technologies’ reasonable valuation makes it more attractive for investors looking for value and stability.

Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Conclusion: Buy BWXT Stock, Sell SMR Right Now

Both NuScale Power and BWX Technologies are poised to benefit from the nuclear energy boom. NuScale Power has important technology advantages and major long-term project announcements, but its revenues remain very small, project timelines are long, and key agreements are not yet firm.

BWX Technologies appears to have the edge with stronger earnings potential, established government contracts and diversified nuclear operations. BWXT’s reasonable valuation offers downside protection as well, making it a better choice for investors looking for stability and steady upside.

BWX Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making it a clear winner over NuScale Power, which has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

