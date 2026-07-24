Is SMR Stock Worth Buying After Its 2026 Valuation Reset?

NuScale Power Corporation SMR has absorbed a sharp valuation reset, with shares down 30.4% in the past three months and 82.9% over the past year. That decline has made the stock cheaper than its highs, but not necessarily inexpensive.

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The investment case now rests on a narrow balance. NuScale has regulatory approval, a debt-free balance sheet and visible project opportunities. It also has minimal current revenue, persistent losses and project timing that remains hard to pin down.

SMR’s Valuation Still Demands Commercial Proof

SMR still trades at 26.83 times forward 12-month sales. That is well above 4.38 times for the Zacks sub-industry, 6.66 times for the sector and 4.97 times for the S&P 500.

That premium depends less on current operations than on future contract wins. First-quarter revenue was just $565,000, down from $13.4 million a year earlier, after earlier Romanian project activity did not recur.

Oklo Inc. OKLO, another advanced nuclear company, gives investors a similar framework for judging long-horizon nuclear commercialization stories. For SMR, the key question is whether approved technology can become contracted revenue quickly enough to justify a still-rich sales multiple.

NuScale’s Revenue Outlook Hinges on Project Timing

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects NuScale’s revenues to rise from $35.9 million in 2026 to $183.2 million in 2027. That forecast implies a major pickup from the current base.

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The increase depends heavily on the TVA-ENTRA1 program, which covers up to 6 gigawatts of nuclear capacity using NuScale modules. A power-purchase agreement could unlock site-specific licensing, engineering work and a future equipment supply contract.

Romania also matters. The RoPower project can enter its next development stage once financing is arranged. Earlier RoPower work generated service revenue in 2024 and 2025, showing how NuScale can earn before module deliveries begin.

SMR’s Balance Sheet Offsets Near-Term Cash Burn

NuScale ended the first quarter of 2026 with about $1 billion in liquidity and no debt. Liquidity later increased to more than $1.2 billion by early May, giving the company time to fund design work, licensing and supplier readiness.

The cash cushion reduces immediate financing pressure, but it does not remove cash-burn risk. Research and development expenses rose to $12.8 million in the first quarter, while the operating loss widened to $57.5 million.

BWX Technologies Inc. BWXT, a nuclear manufacturing and engineering company, represents a more established corner of the nuclear supply chain. That contrast highlights SMR’s challenge: investors are funding preparation before meaningful equipment revenue has arrived.

NuScale’s Catalysts Compete With Execution Risk

The clearest upside catalyst is a TVA power-purchase agreement through ENTRA1. Such a step could move the U.S. opportunity from planning toward revenue-producing development work.

Financing for RoPower’s next phase would add an international catalyst. Additional module orders, broader supplier commitments and manufacturing progress with critical components could also improve investor confidence.

The risks remain linked to sequencing. Customers need financing, regulators must approve site-specific work, suppliers must be ready and manufacturing has to scale. NuScale also raised $37.9 million through share sales in the first quarter, following a $475.2 million raise in the third quarter of 2025, keeping dilution risk in view.

SMR’s Sell Signal Clashes With Momentum Strength

The bottom line is that SMR remains a milestone-driven stock after its steep decline. The valuation has reset, but the business still needs commercial proof through contracts, financing and revenue conversion.

SMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank supports caution over the next one to three months, especially with current revenues low and losses still meaningful.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Style Scores are mixed. SMR has a Momentum Score of B, which suggests relative price and estimate momentum is the one favorable style factor. Yet its Value Score of F, Growth Score of F and VGM Score of F indicate weak scores across valuation, growth and the blended framework. For investors, the risk-reward profile remains tied more to future commercial milestones than established fundamentals.

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NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.