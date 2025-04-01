$SMR stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMR stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $43,021,917 of trading volume.

$SMR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMR:

$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT K TEMPLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 196,478 shares for an estimated $3,232,120 .

. ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,966 shares for an estimated $1,351,381 .

. JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 66,502 shares for an estimated $1,093,691

JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,459 shares for an estimated $1,089,442 .

. JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) sold 19,990 shares for an estimated $328,755

CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494

CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 14,535 shares for an estimated $239,042

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMR forecast page.

You can track data on $SMR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.