$SMR stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMR stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $43,021,917 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SMR:
$SMR Insider Trading Activity
$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT K TEMPLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 196,478 shares for an estimated $3,232,120.
- ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,966 shares for an estimated $1,351,381.
- JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 66,502 shares for an estimated $1,093,691
- JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,459 shares for an estimated $1,089,442.
- JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) sold 19,990 shares for an estimated $328,755
- CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494
- CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 14,535 shares for an estimated $239,042
$SMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,907,678 shares (+1089.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,204,666
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,845,576 shares (+396.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,091,177
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,272,918 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,823,419
- SWEDBANK AB removed 1,249,200 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,398,156
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,039,901 shares (+175.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,645,424
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 981,010 shares (+29845.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,589,509
- SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 816,697 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,643,377
$SMR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
