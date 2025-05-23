Stocks
$SMR stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 23, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$SMR stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $698,059,077 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SMR:

$SMR Insider Trading Activity

$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 150,196 shares for an estimated $2,686,150.
  • ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,966 shares for an estimated $1,351,381.
  • JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,242 shares for an estimated $1,136,359.
  • JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,124 shares for an estimated $1,092,288.
  • CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,554 shares for an estimated $407,191.
  • CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494

$SMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

