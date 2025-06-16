$SMR stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMR stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $458,586,356 of trading volume.

$SMR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMR:

$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 113,110 shares for an estimated $2,932,240 .

. JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 150,196 shares for an estimated $2,686,150 .

. JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,124 shares for an estimated $1,092,288 .

. JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 38,049 shares for an estimated $582,289 .

. CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,554 shares for an estimated $407,191 .

. CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494

$SMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CLSA issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

$SMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $35.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Max Hopkins from CLSA set a target price of $41.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $24.0 on 05/19/2025

