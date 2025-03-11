$SMR stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMR stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $85,836,088 of trading volume.

$SMR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMR:

$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT K TEMPLE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 421,105 shares for an estimated $5,756,429 .

. JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 66,502 shares for an estimated $1,093,691

JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,459 shares for an estimated $1,089,442 .

. ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,470 shares for an estimated $856,894 .

. JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) sold 19,990 shares for an estimated $328,755

CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494

CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 14,535 shares for an estimated $239,042

$SMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

