SMR Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

NuScale Power SMR is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 12.



NuScale Power is the only small module reactor (SMR) technology provider with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) design certification. In fourth-quarter 2024, the company reported revenues of $34.2 million and a net loss of $180.3 million. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Year to date, SMR shares have lost 7.4%, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Electric Power Generation industry’s decline of 9.1% and 9.5%, respectively.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

NuScale Power’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by strong demand for clean energy powering AI-supported data centers. SMR is benefiting from a series of strategic initiatives that are aimed at aligning resources with its primary objective of moving toward commercialization and revenue-producing commercial contracts.



NuScale Power’s collaboration with ENTRA1 Energy continues to gain traction, with a commercial model that mitigates risks and aligns with the needs of potential customers. This model’s success in meeting scalability, availability, and reliability needs is likely to have been crucial for SMR deployments in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company established a supply chain, including its partnership with Doosan Enerbility, which allows the company to maintain its manufacturing readiness. Doosan has continued to advance the first six NuScale Power Modules, the only NRC-approved SMRs currently in production.



During the fourth quarter, NuScale, along with Doosan and ENTRA1, began securing long-lead materials for six additional modules to support customer interest in 12-module configurations. The ongoing progress in manufacturing and retooling facilities for SMR production is likely to have reduced lead times, increasing the ability to meet growing demand.



NuScale Power’s ongoing transition from a research & development-focused organization to a company pursuing commercialization activities is expected to have reduced operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

SMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Baidu BIDU has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



