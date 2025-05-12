$SMR Earnings Results: $SMR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SMR ($SMR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.15 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $13,380,000, beating estimates of $4,302,600 by $9,077,400.

$SMR Insider Trading Activity

$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 123,851 shares for an estimated $2,062,775 .

. ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,966 shares for an estimated $1,351,381 .

. JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,242 shares for an estimated $1,136,359 .

. JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,124 shares for an estimated $1,092,288 .

. CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,554 shares for an estimated $407,191 .

. CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494

$SMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

