SMR Up 13% in Three Months: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?

NuScale Power SMR shares have rallied 12.7% in the three months compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 15.7%.



The company’s shares have also underperformed its peers, including Nano Nuclear NNE and GE Vernova GEV, which are also expanding their footprint in the nuclear energy industry. Nano Nuclear and GE Vernova shares have rallied 35.3% and 17.6% respectively, over the same time frame.



The underperformance can be attributed to a highly competitive energy market, which includes the growing presence of renewable energy sources and regulatory hurdles.



However, the company has outperformed the Zacks Electronics- Power Generation industry, which has increased 7.9% in the three months. The outperformance can be attributed to advancements in Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. NuScale Power’s expanding partner base, which includes tech giants and financial institutions, positions the company as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.

SMR Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is benefiting from the high demand for electricity and clean energy, as well as the growing need for AI-powered data centers, which are major driving factors.

SMR Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

NuScale Power is rapidly expanding its portfolio as a global leader in small SMR technology. The company has positioned itself as the only SMR technology approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).



Building on this momentum, in the second quarter of 2025, the company received its second NRC approval for its 77-megawatt design, which strengthened its competitive position and increased customer interest in the SMR space.



NuScale Power’s partnership with ENTRA1, its global commercialization partner, is a cornerstone of its expanding portfolio. Under this collaboration, NuScale Power provides its power modules to ENTRA1, which develops, finances and operates energy production plants powered by SMR technology. This collaboration reduces risk and ensures the scalable deployment of clean energy solutions.



In September, NuScale Power showed strong support for ENTRA1 Energy’s historic agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”). This agreement will deploy up to 6 gigawatts of NuScale SMR capacity across TVA’s seven-state region, which marks the largest SMR deployment in U.S. history.



The program aims to provide carbon-free, reliable electricity for areas similar to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It will support important sectors like AI, data centers and semiconductor manufacturing while also improving U.S. energy security.

SMR Faces Stiff Competition

Despite NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, the company faces stiff competition in the nuclear energy industry from companies such as Nano Nuclear, GE Vernova and BWX Technologies BWXT.



BWX Technologies is expanding its presence in the SMR market. It is becoming a key player in developing and deploying advanced nuclear technologies. In September, BWX Technologies and Kairos Power announced a collaboration to optimize the commercial production of TRISO nuclear fuel for Kairos Power’s advanced reactors.



The partnership will leverage Kairos Power’s graphite pebble expertise and BWXT’s more than 20 years in TRISO fuel manufacturing, exploring joint use of their labs, existing production lines, and potential development of a new TRISO fuel fabrication facility to enable cost-effective, large-scale fuel production.

SMR Earnings Estimate Shows Upward Trend

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 46 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. NuScale Power reported earnings of 42 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

NuScale Power's Price and Consensus

NuScale Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | NuScale Power Corporation Quote

SMR Stock is Overvalued

NuScale Power shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales (P/S), SMR is trading at 85.30X, significantly higher than the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 7.01X.

Price/Sales (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Hold SMR Stock for Now

NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, along with its growing partnerships with tech giants and financial institutions, position it as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.



However, despite these innovations and collaborations, the company faces challenges in the highly competitive energy market, which includes the growing presence of renewable energy sources and regulatory hurdles. These factors could affect NuScale Power’s market positioning, despite its technological edge. SMR’s stretched valuation is also a concern.



NuScale Power currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable entry point to buy the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

