$SMPL stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMPL stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,927,831 of trading volume.

$SMPL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMPL:

$SMPL insiders have traded $SMPL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH SCALZO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 413,574 shares for an estimated $14,938,784 .

. BRIAN K. RATZAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,497,582 .

. TIMOTHY RICHARD KRAFT (Chf Legal & Corp. Affairs Of.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,970 shares for an estimated $3,660,412 .

. TIMOTHY ALLEN MATTHEWS (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 5,325 shares for an estimated $198,689

ROBERT G. MONTGOMERY sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $91,024

$SMPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $SMPL stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMPL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

$SMPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMPL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SMPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Megan Alexander Clapp from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $36.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $36.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Ben Bienvenu from Stephens set a target price of $42.0 on 10/23/2024

