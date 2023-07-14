SMPL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.73, changing hands as high as $36.83 per share. Simply Good Foods Company shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMPL's low point in its 52 week range is $29.21 per share, with $40.155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.79.

