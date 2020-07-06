sMPC is the Key to Unlocking DeFi's Next Stage of Growth

By Taiyang Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder of Ren

Garnering the attention of institutional investors has always been challenging for the crypto community, but as the total value locked in decentralized finance (known as “DeFi”) soars beyond $1.5 billion this summer, the increased activity is signaling readiness for mainstream adoption. New projects, like Compound (COMP) are stimulating new interest into DeFi with its unique concept of yield farming. Yet, investors interested in decentralized projects are still being given little opportunity to have their needs met to enter the market. Outside of regulatory considerations, this investor class requires deeper liquidity and to do so, they need to see the introduction of greater security and interoperability.



For the purpose of this piece we’ll focus on liquidity and utility via interoperability. DeFi has historically been reserved for the Ethereum ecosystem and these on-chain silos fragment any possibility of cross-chain liquidity that could occur between blockchains. Institutional investors need to work in markets that offer higher liquidity with good volumes, low slippage, and easier access to diverse assets. The very possibility of enabling higher volumes through multiple assets, backed by various platforms and users, creates an opportunity for institutional investors.



Interoperability is therefore a key part of the solution. The idea of having a system, interfacing between many different blockchains with ease and without restrictions, brings a new catalyst for fluid liquidity. Integrating instant exchanges between tokens seamlessly, within existing contracts on Ethereum and without having to understand wrapping or unwrapping methods, is a future that allows institutions to acquire yield regardless of which digital assets are involved.

So the question becomes, how can the DeFi community enable a blockchain interoperability solution that will benefit the whole ecosystem and allow institutional investors to feel secure? The answer to that question is the most promising subfield of cryptography right now: Secure Multi-Party Computation (“sMPC”). The only practical solutions that can scale regardless of blockchain, sMPC, offers a level of private computation over multiple inputs from multiple parties that cannot currently be matched by other solutions.

Utilizing sMPC paired with Ethereum's composability (smart contracts that enable the exchange of one cryptocurrency for another without using centralized exchanges as intermediaries) gives over-the-counter escrows a private, stable, and secure means of entry into Bitcoin and other assets with no counterparty risk. The same privacy and interoperability benefits can apply to decentralized exchanges (“DEXs”), lending platforms, and other financial resources that institutional investors would want to leverage when investing in the decentralized ecosystem.

The technology behind the modern sMPC algorithms has not always been perfect, however, many steps have been taken to push the technology further. A good example of this progress is the development of the RZL sMPC algorithm. When paired with a variant of the Tendermint consensus algorithm that has explicitly been designed for sharding and sMPC, RZL is finally able to apply sMPC techniques in the setting of globally distributed nodes.

The novelty here is to provide a secure and consistent means of replicating an event on a series of machines; that way, if any of the machines fail, every non-faulty machine can still see the same transaction logs and can validate calculations. In this way, the RZL sMPC Algorithm paired with Tendermint has solved a fundamental blocker that has plagued distributed systems since the 1970s.

Fluid movement of digital assets regardless of blockchain that enable lending, exchanges, and collateralization is the first and most significant step in mainstream recognition of the DeFi ecosystem. Utilizing sMPC technology opens the door to a new era, in which all digital assets are yield bearing, not just a select few. This allows the DeFi ecosystem to begin mimicking and subsequently exceeding traditional finance’s utility. A simple example is Multi-Collateral Basket Investment Vehicles, a trend that is familiar in traditional finance (i.e. ETFs).

Take this a step further, all yield acquired via this basket can then be automatically reinvested into an AMM liquidity pool, which provides no impairment loss and additional yield. This is just one example of how bringing composability through interoperability via sMPC in DeFi now exceeds what's available in legacy finance and ultimately opens the door for a new investor class.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.