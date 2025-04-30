$SMP stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMP stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,455,035 of trading volume.

$SMP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMP:

$SMP insiders have traded $SMP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DALE BURKS (Chief Commercial Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,727 shares for an estimated $359,537 .

. RAY NICHOLAS (CIO & VP IT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,343 shares for an estimated $182,807 .

. ERIC SILLS (CEO & President) sold 1,721 shares for an estimated $60,183

NATHAN R. ILES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,485 shares for an estimated $51,930

CARMINE JOSEPH BROCCOLE (CLO & Secretary) sold 913 shares for an estimated $31,918

$SMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $SMP stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

