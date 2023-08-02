SMP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.26, changing hands as low as $35.33 per share. Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMP's low point in its 52 week range is $31.61 per share, with $45.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.97.

