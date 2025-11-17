Smoore International Holdings (SMORF) Price Target Increased by 68.87% to 2.34

The average one-year price target for Smoore International Holdings (OTCPK:SMORF) has been revised to $2.34 / share. This is an increase of 68.87% from the prior estimate of $1.38 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.63 to a high of $3.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 151.46% from the latest reported closing price of $0.93 / share.

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smoore International Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMORF is 0.08%, an increase of 67.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 121,195K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,531K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,556K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMORF by 50.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,111K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,336K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMORF by 42.55% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,866K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,668K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMORF by 54.45% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 4,642K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,434K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMORF by 66.17% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,032K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,052K shares , representing a decrease of 25.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMORF by 11.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

