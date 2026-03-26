Smoore International Holdings (SEHK:6969) Price Target Decreased by 16.03% to 16.36

The average one-year price target for Smoore International Holdings (SEHK:6969) has been revised to HK$16.36 / share. This is a decrease of 16.03% from the prior estimate of HK$19.49 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$8.58 to a high of HK$22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.40% from the latest reported closing price of HK$9.33 / share.

Smoore International Holdings Maintains 4.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.34%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smoore International Holdings. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 80.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6969 is 0.19%, an increase of 148.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 87.18% to 15,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 3,362K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,548K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6969 by 38.10% over the last quarter.

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 3,249K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 73.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6969 by 385.04% over the last quarter.

FPADX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Index Fund holds 2,079K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6969 by 36.22% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 1,664K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 1,363K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 72.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6969 by 384.95% over the last quarter.

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