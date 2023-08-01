Smoore International Holdings (HKHKSG:6969) Price Target Decreased by 16.09% to 12.91

The average one-year price target for Smoore International Holdings (HKHKSG:6969) has been revised to 12.91 / share. This is an decrease of 16.09% from the prior estimate of 15.39 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.94% from the latest reported closing price of 8.67 / share.

Smoore International Holdings Maintains 1.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.85%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smoore International Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6969 is 0.10%, a decrease of 18.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 124,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,736K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,626K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6969 by 19.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,557K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,349K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6969 by 21.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,457K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,769K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,774K shares, representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6969 by 6.97% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 6,962K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

