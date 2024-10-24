News & Insights

Smoore International Grants Shares to Boost Employee Retention

Smoore International Holdings Limited (HK:6969) has released an update.

Smoore International Holdings Limited has announced the granting of 66,922,800 shares to selected participants under its Share Award Scheme, including executive directors and employees. The awarded shares, distributed based on performance evaluations, will vest between October 2025 and April 2029, and include a clawback mechanism in case of employment cessation. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain key talent.

