Smoore International Enhances Incentive Scheme with Share Purchase

Smoore International Holdings Limited has made a voluntary announcement about their recent purchase of 2,494,000 shares for their Share Award Scheme at an average price of approximately HK$8.4518 per share, amounting to a total consideration of around HK$21 million. This acquisition, made on May 22, 2024, increases the Trustee’s holding to approximately 0.5918% of the company’s shares in issue. The purchase is part of the company’s efforts to incentivize eligible participants under the Share Award Scheme.

