Smoore International Boosts Share Award Scheme

Smoore International Holdings Limited has announced a significant share purchase of 8,039,000 shares at an average price of HK$8.6852 each, totaling approximately HK$69,820,000, for its Share Award Scheme. This acquisition increases the Trustee’s holdings to about 1.3405% of the company’s total share count. The move highlights the company’s commitment to its share award initiative for eligible participants.

