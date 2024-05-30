Smoore International Boosts Share Award Scheme

Smoore International Holdings Limited (HK:6969) has released an update.

Smoore International Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 8,158,000 shares for its Share Award Scheme at an average price of HK$8.5608 per share, totaling approximately HK$69.84 million. This acquisition increases the Trustee’s holding to about 1.21% of the company’s total shares. The share purchase, part of the company’s incentive plan, allows for the granting of awarded shares to selected participants.

