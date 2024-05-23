Smoore International Boosts Share Award Scheme

Smoore International Holdings Limited (HK:6969) has released an update.

Smoore International Holdings Limited has announced the market purchase of 5,887,000 shares for its Share Award Scheme at an average price of HK$8.4726 per share, totaling approximately HK$49.88 million. This acquisition increases the Trustee’s holdings to approximately 0.6877% of the company’s total shares. The shares are intended for distribution to selected participants under the company’s incentive plan.

