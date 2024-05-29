News & Insights

Smoore International Boosts Incentive Scheme with Share Purchase

May 29, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Smoore International Holdings Limited (HK:6969) has released an update.

Smoore International Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 5,819,000 shares for their Share Award Scheme at an average price of HK$8.5722 per share, totaling around HK$49.88 million. The acquisition, executed on 29 May 2024, increases the Trustee-held shares to about 1.077% of the company’s total issued shares. This move is part of incentivizing eligible participants under the company’s performance plan.

