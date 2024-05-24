News & Insights

Smoore Boosts Share Award Scheme with New Purchase

May 24, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Smoore International Holdings Limited (HK:6969) has released an update.

Smoore International Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 9,534,000 shares for approximately HK$79.8 million to support its Share Award Scheme, signaling ongoing investment in its employee incentive programs. This move increases the total shares held by the Trustee to 51,744,775, reflecting about 0.8431% of the company’s issued shares. The company’s board retains discretion to grant these shares to selected participants under the scheme.

