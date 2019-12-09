Commodities

Smoke in cockpit incident snarls traffic at Washington airport

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID BECKER

The pilot of an American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 on final approach to Reagan Washington National Airport reported smoke in the cockpit on Monday, prompting extensive delays to other flights, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

American Eagle Flight 5082, operated by PSA Airlines, a unit of American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, reported the incident after taking off from Tallahassee, Florida.

The plane landed safely at 9:36 a.m., stopped on a taxiway and passengers were bused to the terminal. No injuries were reported among the 48 passengers and three crew. The plane was towed to the ramp. An American Airlines spokesman said its maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft. The incident prompted the FAA to hold incoming flights at their origins and caused departure delays of up to an hour.

