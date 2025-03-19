$SMLR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMLR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,033,439 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SMLR:
$SMLR Insider Trading Activity
$SMLR insiders have traded $SMLR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS MURPHY-CHUTORIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $7,961,305.
- ERIC SEMLER purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,896,500
$SMLR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $SMLR stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 1,345,586 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,661,644
- MORGAN STANLEY added 610,326 shares (+3796.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,957,604
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 570,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,812,940
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 187,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,122,246
- THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 119,722 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,464,988
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 116,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,737,004
- UBS GROUP AG added 115,481 shares (+2669.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,235,974
